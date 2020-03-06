Random Acts of Refreshment: David Andrews hits downtown Lansing

News 10's David Andrews was in downtown Lansing Friday to deliver beverages as part of News 10's Random Acts of Refreshments.

News 10 partners up with Modern Woodmen of American each month to give drinks to hard-working members of the community.

"We've had a great time here in downtown Lansing giving away free, warm drinks to the chilly crowd that has been passing by here on Washington Square. It's been a good day,"

David said.

"Giving back to the community, being fraternal, that's what we do at Modern Woodmen of America," said Edward Arthur, who was also out with David Friday morning.

"Alright, it's been a great success. You never know where we're gonna strike next with our Random Acts of Refreshment," David said.

If you have someone in mind who you think deserves an act of refreshment, nominate them here.

