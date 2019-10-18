Ramps to close for repairs on I-94 in Jackson County

Drivers will soon have less of an option to get on or off I-94 in Jackson County, starting Monday, Oct. 21.

Starting at 9 a.m., the eastbound I-94 exit and entrance ramps at Airport Road will be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Crews will be making joint repairs and resurfacing the ramps.

The work is part of the ongoing $109 million reconstruction project along I-94 in Jackson County.

The ramps at Airport Road are scheduled to be closed until Monday, Nov. 4, per MDOT.

