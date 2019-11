MDOT will be closing westbound I-94 ramp at US-127 in Jackson for repairs.

The ramp will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and is estimated to reopen that night.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes on Wednesday.

The ramp is closed for resurfacing, which is a part of an ongoing project to improve the quality of I-94.

