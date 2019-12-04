Rally held at Capitol over tuition grant

College students made their way to the State Capitol Wednesday to fight for tuition grants they say they rely on in order to be able to afford school.

More than 100 people from 14 private school asked state leaders to solidify a budget and reinstate the Michigan Tuition Grant.

One of the students, who came to the rally, said he needs that grant in order to stay in school.

"I think the Michigan legislation should reconsider their decision on the Michigan Tuition Grant. There's a lot of people that rely on this money from the state of Michigan and they just don't know what they're going to do now," the student said.

The grant supplied 17,000 students in need with money to attend private colleges and universities.

Last year, each full time student received $2,400 from the state.

On Wednesday night, the house did pass a School Aid supplemental budget to restore funding for isolated school districts, the Michigan Tuition Grant Program, literacy coaches, and other school-related line items, according to a news release.

That budget will be sent to the Senate for consideration and a vote is expected early next week.

