Rally against hate held at State Capitol

Many people made their way to the State Capitol Thursday morning, but they weren't protesting the governor's stay-home order.

A rally against hate was hosted by a firearm instructor and Second Amendment activist following recent national police acts.

Earlier this week Minneapolis, a black man, George Floyd, died in police custody after a white police officer was seen on video kneeling against his neck.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. The footage recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement. The officer does not move for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.

“I've wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” said Frey, who is white.

On Tuesday, protestors in Minneapolis marched more than 2 miles Tuesday to the police precinct in that part of the city following the incident, with some damaging property and skirmishing with officers in riot gear who fired tear gas. Conflict erupted again Wednesday at the same precinct, with some protesters throwing rocks and bottles at police.

The death of Floyd led several Michigan residents to the Capitol to speak out.

"We as African Americans have the ability to take control of our environment and our community," one of the speakers said.

During the rally, parents said they were scared for their children's future, worrying that it could be their kids on the news next.

Some demonstrators at the rally called on African Americans to utilize their Second Amendment rights.

