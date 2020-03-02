Raisman: Nassar settlement is offensive

Two of the biggest names in Olympic sports are criticizing gymnastics officials.

Simon Biles and Aly Raisman say USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee are blocking their efforts to understand why Larry Nassar was able to abuse so many athletes, including themselves, for so long.

The USA Gymnastics has proposed a settlement that would provide financial compensation for victims but would release U.S. Olympic officials, and some former gymnastics leaders, from liability.

Under the proposal, survivors who were abused at the Olympics or world championships would receive more than a million dollars.

About a half a million would go to non-elite gymnasts abused at USA Gymnastics events.

Survivors assaulted at non-USA Gymnastics events would receive $174,000.

Survivors with "derivative claims" would be paid a little more than $82,000.

Raisman commented on the settlement on the TODAY Show Monday morning. She was asked how the proposed settlement was received.

"Not very well. It's honestly offensive, it shows they don't care, they're just trying to, you know, push it under the rug and hoping people will forget about it when they watch the Olympics this summer," Raisman said.

Raisman claims USA Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee are not answering her questions and refuse to release documents and data pertaining to the Nassar case.

USA Gymnastics refutes that and says in part, that it has fully cooperated with all investigative bodies adding it must "respect the confidentiality and integrity" of the process.

