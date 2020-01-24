Rain showers and a few snowflakes today through tomorrow

Low pressure Southwest of Chicago will lift to the Northeast today. Rain showers are expected on and off today into tonight across Mid-Michigan. A few snowflakes may mix with the rain this morning and then again tonight. Widely scattered rain and snow showers are expected Saturday.

Temperatures will not move much today with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 30s. Highs on Saturday are back in the upper 30s. High temperatures through most of next week will be in the mid to upper 30s.

