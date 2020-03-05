Rain showers move in this afternoon

Today starts with some sunshine. A cold front moving our way will thicken the clouds through the morning. Rain showers return mid to late afternoon. High temperatures today climb to the upper 40s. Tonight plan on a few rain and snow showers. Low temperatures tonight will be near 30. Friday starts with clouds, but some sunshine should return for the afternoon. It will be windy Friday with highs in the upper 30s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend. After a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the low 20s readings climb to the upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Sunday afternoon temperatures are expected to be near 60.

