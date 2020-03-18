Rain showers move in the afternoon

A couple of rounds of rain are expected today through Friday morning. Round one today will bring mainly light rain showers this afternoon into this evening. Round two of the rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning could produce heavier downpours. The Storm Prediction Center says we even have a Marginal Risk of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon or evening south of I-96. Some sunshine returns for the weekend.

Today high temperatures climb to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Highs climb to near the 60 degree mark Thursday. Temperatures will be falling Friday from near 50 degrees early in the morning to the upper 30s by late afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 30s.

