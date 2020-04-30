Rain showers continue today

Low pressure near Grand Rapids early this morning will slowly move to the East today. Rain showers are expected on and off again today. Today will be a cooler day with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s. A few showers hold on tonight with lows in the low 40s.

We get a chance to dry our tomorrow through the weekend. Friday starts with some cloud cover, but some clearing is expected in the afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 60s. Saturday temperatures warm to the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday should be a partly cloudy day with highs near 70. Cooler temperatures return Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

