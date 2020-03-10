Rain pulls out of the area this morning

The rain pulls out of Mid-Michigan this morning as low pressure departs to our Northeast. Behind the low drier air moves in and will help to bring some sunshine back this afternoon. It will be breezy today with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Tonight the clouds rush back in over the area. Low temperatures tonight near 30.

A couple of disturbances pass through the area Wednesday and Thursday. The first disturbance will be weak and will bring the chance of a few light rain showers late Wednesday morning. Disturbance two will bring another shot of rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 40s. Highs are back in the mid 50s on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.