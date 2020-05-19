Rain diminishing today

Low pressure over Indiana that brought all the rain to the area the past few days is now shifting off to the Southeast. Scattered showers should gradually diminish today across the area. High temperatures today will range from the low 60s near Hillsdale to the upper 60s near St. Johns.

With close to 4 inches of rain over the past five days some minor flooding is possible near some area rivers and streams. Watch for standing water today on some area roadways due to flooding.

We get a chance to dry out Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday promise to be mostly sunny. Friday a few clouds roll in with just the slight chance of a shower. Saturday should be dry. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be near 70. Temperatures climb to near 80 by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.