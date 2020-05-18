Rain continues today through Tuesday

A slow moving area of low pressure will be just south of Michigan today into tonight. The storm will continue to pump plenty of moisture our way. Rain continues today in Mid-Michigan. Most areas will pick up around an additional inch of rain today, a few locations could see heavier rainfall. The rain showers will start to diminish tonight and scattered showers are expected Tuesday morning. We get a chance to dry out Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 50s. High temperatures will remain in the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures return to the 70s for highs Thursday and Friday.

