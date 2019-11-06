Rain and snow showers move in today

An area of low pressure moving our way will bring rain and snow showers to Mid-Michigan around noon today. Scattered rain and snow showers continue this afternoon into this evening. Overnight scattered snow showers are expected. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the Lansing and Jackson areas through Thursday morning.

Thursday we see a mix of clouds and sun. a Northwest breeze may be able to bring a snow shower or two into the area by late Thursday afternoon off of Lake Michigan. Friday and Saturday promise to be dry days with some sunshine. Rain and snow showers return Sunday.

High temperatures once again today will be near 40 degrees. High temperatures are back in the low to mid 30s for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are back near 40 for the weekend. Colder air returns Monday with highs in the upper 20s.

