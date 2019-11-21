Rain and gusty winds today

A storm system heading into the Northern Great Lakes will bring a tenth to a quarter inch of rain to Mid-Michigan today. The rain moves in this morning and will be with us on and off into this evening. The storm system will bring wind gusts near 35 MPH this afternoon into this evening. Warmer temperatures today with highs near 50. The showers pull out of the area tonight. Lows tonight fall to the low 30s.

Friday some sunshine returns to the area. Friday will be a colder day with high temperatures near 40 degrees. Friday evening at Silver Bells in the City in Downtown Lansing and the Jackson Christmas Parade expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 30s.

This weekend should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 40s. We will need to watch a storm system passing South of Michigan Saturday night. Most computer models keep the moistures Saturday night South of Mid-Michigan, but a few models

