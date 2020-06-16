Racism declared a public health emergency in Jackson

During its meeting Tuesday night, Jackson's City Council adopted a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency.

The city says the resolution recognizes the impacts of institutional racism on the health and wellbeing of Jackson's African American residents and lays out ways City Government can dismantle systemic racism in Jackson.

The City Council also voted to support two Black Lives Matter murals in the city. There is an existing mural on E. High Street, and another planned on W. Washington Ave in Downtown Jackson that will be painted on Friday, June 19th. The murals both spell out "Black Lives Matter" in letters across the streets.

