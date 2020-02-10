Fickell not coming to MSU

Luke Fickell, who interviewed with MSU over the weekend, has decided to stay at Cincinnati.

Monday morning News 10 found out that Fickell has turned down an offer to be the Spartans' next head football coach.

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman was on a flight that landed in Cincinnati Saturday night to interview current Cincinnati football Head Coach Luke Fickell.

The NBC affiliate in Cincinnati (WLWT) provided WILX video of Beekman getting off the plane Saturday night.

WLWT's Brandon Saho reported that Beekman was set to interview Fickell at some point on Sunday, Feb. 9th.

The opening at Michigan State comes after the now former Head Coach Mark Dantonio retired after 13 seasons in East Lansing on Tuesday. Dantonio retired as the all-time winning-est coach in program history with 114 wins.

Fickell started off his career as a player and then assistant coach at Ohio State before serving the 2011 season as interim head coach. Fickell has been the head coach at Cincinnati since 2017 and has compiled a (26-13) record during his tenure.

Beekman landed back in Lansing Sunday afternoon without Fickell.

Media members and fans alike had been speculating that Fickell would be Dantonio's successor.

Right now, Mike Tressel will serve as the acting head coach while the university conducts a search to replace Dantonio.

Tressel is listed as the Spartans' Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, and Linebackers Coach.

