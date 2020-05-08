RELAUNCH Greater Lansing task force working on strategies to reopen regional economy

The Lansing Regional Chamber says a task force is in place working on a plan to reopen the local economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELAUNCH Greater Lansing: Economic Rehabilitation Task Force, made up of business, government, healthcare and education leaders, is focused on developing "a comprehensive strategy for industries within the Greater Lansing region to safely and successfully reopen business," the Lansing Regional Chamber said.

“This task force was carefully and strategically assembled,” said Tim Daman, president & CEO, Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It was important that we have health care professionals guiding us as we determine the best, most effective way to move forward. Collectively, we are creating a blueprint on how businesses should reopen successfully and sustain economic growth.”

The chamber said under Governor Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start plan, Greater Lansing is part of Region 5 and will be working with officials from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Gratiot and Shiawassee counties.

The chamber said the task force will compile resources to serve as a blueprint for restarting business operations and will ensure proper health protocols are in place to re-establish employee, customer and community confidence and the economy begins to reopen.

“There is an overwhelming amount of information that businesses must be aware of in reopening their operations successfully, and in a way that supports the health and safety of their employees, customers and vendors,” said Tico Duckett, CEO, Duckett Brothers Distributing. “Having a checklist of all the issues to consider will smooth the process and help ensure a smart and safe approach for all.”

The chamber said the task force will also focus on strategies to reopen k-12 and workforce-related issues.

