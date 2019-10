Subaru is recalling 466,000 cars and SUV's because of potential engine problems.

The recall covers the 2017 through 2019 Impreza along with the 2018 and 2019 Cross-Trek.

There are two issues happening with the vehicles.

One issue can cause the motor to shut down, and the other issue can blow a fuse.

Subaru will notify owners of the vehicles.

