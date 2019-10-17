GM reaches tentative agreement with UAW, workers to vote on agreement

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE

Lansing Sexton teacher Victor Celentino joins the picketing UAW workers at local 602 (source, WILX).

After almost seven hours behind closed doors, Brian Rothenberg, director of public relations for the UAW, announced to recommend ratification of the contract between GM and the UAW.

He added that picket lines should remain until ratified.

UAW workers will start voting Saturday on a tentative contract agreement with General Motors. The voting will last until Friday, which means there is at least one more week of the strike.

He also announced a tentative agreement with Aramark, that company that provides janitors for GM plants.

There were concerns that GM employees would not go back to work until that strike was settled.

General Motors released the following statement after the meeting ended:

"General Motors has reached a tentative agreement with the UAW. We encourage the UAW to move as quickly as possible through the ratification process, so we can resume operations and get back to producing vehicles for our customers. Our goal during these negotiations was to ensure the future of General Motors is one that works for our employees, dealers, suppliers and the communities where we operate. The agreement reflects our commitment to U.S. manufacturing through the creation of new jobs and increased investment."

Before the meeting was even over, the UAW posted on their website terms of the tentative agreement.

A tentative four year contract with striking General Motors gives workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus.

In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Michigan, and near Baltimore.

Details of the agreement include: a path for full-time temporary workers to become permanent, an $11,000 ratification bonus, no changes to healthcare and wage increases.

Starting on Jan. 6, 2020, full-time temporary workers would be given a shortened path to permanent status.

On Jan. 1, 2021, a path for part-time temporary employees to convert to regular status would be effective.

The contract also provides for improved paid and unpaid time off for temporary workers, and enhanced vacation.

The contract also provides for 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years and a 4% lump sum in the first and third years for eligible permanent manufacturing employees.

Eligible GMCH and CCA employees also receive 3% increases.

$60,000 bonus for up to 2,000 eligible production and 60 eligible skilled employees who retire between Dec. 31, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2020, as determined under the normal and early retirement provisions of the national agreement.

Also, negotiators succeeded in removing the $12,000 cap on profit sharing payouts, so now all profits the company earns in North America will generate payments to members, based on the current $1,000 per $1 billion formula, with no limits.

Salaried employees will see 66 holidays over 4 years and an education/development bonus of $11,000.

And regarding discipline, the agreement states, the company will maintain Paragraph 64 of the 2015 Salaried Master Agreement, which states, “Management will not take into count any prior infraction which occurred more than two (2) years previously.”

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.