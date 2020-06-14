Quicken Loans makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for workers

A Detroit-based mortgage company said it will offer a paid holiday to employees on June 19, which is observed as the end of slavery in the United States.

Quicken Loans said the policy covers 30,000 employees.

Chief executive Jay Farner says on Twitter says Quicken Loans is encouraging employees to use the day to learn more about addressing racial inequity.

Quicken Loans and affiliated companies have a large presence in Detroit, which is about 80% black.

The company was founded by Dan Gilbert, who has acquired and rehabbed many downtown buildings.