Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

In this image released Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo, while recording her annual Christmas Day message to the nation, at Windsor Castle, England. Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace of the pre-recorded message to be broadcast on TV on Christmas Day, show the Queen acknowledging that both Britain and her family have endured a difficult year. (Source: Steve Parsons/pool via AP)
Updated: Mon 8:46 PM, Dec 23, 2019

LONDON (AP) - Queen Elizabeth II plans to say in her Christmas Day message that it’s been a difficult year.

She may be referring to the Brexit political stalemate that has finally ended and also to the royal family’s problems during the year.

The most severe has been Prince Andrew’s involvement with a convicted sex offender, which forced him to retreat from royal duties.

But there has also been a split between Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry is spending the holidays in Canada with his wife Meghan and young son Archie.

There have also been worries about the health of the queen’s husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip.

