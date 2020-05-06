Quarantine and chill

Streaming consumption habits changed significantly in the first quarter of year, according to Conviva, a firm that tracks streaming media around the world.

March saw the biggest spike in streaming as stay-at-home orders became widespread and live sports were suspended.

Overall streaming was up 57% globally year-over-year.

On-demand content increased almost 80% (79%), and captured 72% of total viewing time worldwide.

Roku continued to be the leader in connected TV devices, taking 44% of the market.

