Quality Dairy working toward "QD Central"

Quality Dairy might have a new development coming.

The company has made progress on the development of "QD Central," which would serve as a hub for product manufacturing and distribution, according to a news release.

"Aside from the Holt grand re-opening, much of our work this year has been behind the scenes," explains Ken Martin, president and CEO. "We've been working to keep the quality of our products second-to-none and become a more cost-effective organization."

The release states Martin has personally partnered with and approved the private label companies that now produce Quality Dairy's products like milk, ice cream and chip dip.

The products are still made with the Quality Dairy's exact recipes and formulas, according to the release.

The release states these adjustments will allow the company to lay the framework down for an expansion of the current bakery in REO town, "creating a new QD Central."

"QD Central would further streamline the company's processes and support a continued focus on retail customers," the release states.

"QD Central is a long-term, evolving vision for us," Martin said. "Our focus has, and will always be, on making company-wide improvements so we can provide high-quality, great-tasting products for our customers."

Quality Dairy was founded in 1936.

