Q&A event with MSU President Stanley gets heated

Some students at Michigan State University are upset because a question and answer event with President Samuel Stanley didn't turn out as planned.

The Associated Students of Michigan State University hosted an event on President's Day with Stanley to let students ask him a few questions.

A handful of questions were aimed at the diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

"The impact from the Wharton event was extraordinarily hurtful for many, and many students in our campus felt isolated, felt abandoned, felt as though the university doesn't really care about them at all. Part of that was based on the response we saw as well," Stanley said.

Questions that were asked were submitted anonymously online. Some students felt some of their questions were answered but also felt attacked during the event.

"There were a lot of people that were sending very insensitive things basically telling black people to silence their voices," said Jay Gooden, an MSU student.

"It was an event to ask him questions yet we were getting attacked because we wanted questions as well? Like we obviously don't matter as much," said Sharon Reed-Davis, president of Black Student Alliance.

The Black Student Alliance posted to its Twitter page saying "Just to let you all know that black students were attacked tonight by 'anonymous users.'"

The offensive language was brought up at the end of the event by the organization running it saying that behavior will not be tolerated, even President Stanley made a comment.

"It is unfortunate that people use anonymity essentially to cloak what's really irresponsible and really hurtful behavior that took place and so that's not a positive thing and it's disappointing for me that may have marred the occasion for some of the students who came," said President Stanley.

The Black Student Alliance said that they will not be silenced and will continue to make sure their voices are heard.

The alliance will be hosting a Black Community Forum Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on campus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.