Putin-Trump call focuses on coronavirus, arms control, oil

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have discussed progress in combating the coronavirus pandemic along with arms control issues and oil prices in a phone call.

The White House said Trump reiterated that the U.S. is ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia. Russia sent a batch of medical supplies to the U.S. last month.

The Kremlin noted that the two leaders exchanged greetings Thursday ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II, emphasizing “the historic significance of the WW II alliance between our peoples that allowed to defeat the common enemy.”

