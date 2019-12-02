Purple potato chips coming to local grocery shelves

People might be shocked to see purple potato chips on shelves in grocery stores soon. Michigan State University is collaborating with Traverse City-based Great Lakes Potato Chip Company to bring Blackberry potato chips to you.

The chips are made from the Blackberry potato, the latest of more than 30 varieties developed by Dave Douches, director of the MSU Potato Breeding and Genetics Program.

It took 20 years of trial and error to breed the Blackberry potato.

Blackberry potatoes are higher in antioxidants than standard potato varieties.

Chris Girrbach, president of Great Lakes Potato Chips, said the purple potato chips serve as a thank you to the communities and Michigan agriculture partners who help support Great Lakes Potato Chips.

Michigan growers are awesome,” he said. “MSU in particular puts a ton of research into potatoes; they work so hard to do stuff like this. I just hope people see how fun the research can be and how important growing it is.”

The chips are being sold for a limited time at select Michigan retailers to celebrate a business milestone.

