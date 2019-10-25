Pumpkin fling this Saturday in Jackson

How far do you think you can toss a pumpkin? Maybe not far by yourself, but how about with a catapult?

You can find out at the annual Pumpkin Fling at Baker College in Jackson on Saturday.

The event runs from 11 to 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

In addition to flying pumpkins, there will be a slime making station and a haunted lab.

