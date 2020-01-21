Puerto Rico seeks more help from US after damaging quake

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is asking the U.S. government to issue a major disaster declaration for 10 additional municipalities following the recent damaging earthquake.

Tuesday's petition comes two weeks after the 6.4 magnitude tremor hit near southern Puerto Rico, killing one person, destroying hundreds of homes and causing damage estimated at $200 million.

U.S. President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration last week for the most affected municipalities, which officials say will free up more federal funds for recovery and reconstruction.

Vázquez is now seeking to extend the same help to other municipalities.

