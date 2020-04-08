Public reacts to news of stay at home order extension

Thursday we will learn how much longer the state's Stay Home, Stay Safe order will be extended.

People say they have mixed feelings over extending the order put in place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Some say they think it's a good idea while others say they don't think it will really help flatten the curve.

"I think that it really won't help because everybody is still going out in public and doing what they normally do and nobody sees how extensive it actually is and I feel like if everybody were to actually follow the stay at home order and stay home then I feel like it would be a lot better and things would get better," said Ryleigh Bresler.

Cristina Tamlyn says she agrees with Governor Whitmer.

"Personally, I'd like to go back to work as many Americans would like to do. However, I agree that if it means keeping everybody healthy I agree with what she's wanting to do," said Tamlyn.

Governor Whitmer's Stay Home, Stay Safe order officially took effect back on March 24th. It's set to expire at midnight Monday, April 13th.

Michigan is currently the third most impacted state in the U.S. by the coronavirus.

The Governor's press conference is expected to take place tomorrow at 3 p.m. News 10 will have complete coverage of it both on-air and online.

