Public reacts to decision on Mark Coscarella's contract

News of Mark Coscarella's contract not being renewed coming as a relief to some parents, while board members say they feel betrayed.

Not many people from the public showing up to tonight's meeting.

But those who did say -- they feel strongly about the decision.

Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence took a minute to make a public statement before the board decided to not renew Coscarella's contract.

Lawrence says she trusted Coscarella to tell the truth about his past and apologized for it.

"I'm disappointed in Dr. Coscarella. Most of us believed him and I'm sorry that I was personally wrong. I feel bad about it. But I feel good that this board did the right thing. We listened to our community, we acted in good faith, we took the right action and I'm glad this painful time in the school districts history is almost over," said Lawrence.

No one came forward during the public comment portion after Lawrence's statement.

However, one Lansing School District Mother spoke anonymously to News 10 saying something should have been done about Coscarella awhile ago.

"I'm glad the community and the board came together as a whole to get him out of the position and I also feel he should have never been on administrative leave or paid -- he should have just been fired."

