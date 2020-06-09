Public libraries beginning gradual reopening

It's been months since people have been able to check out a book from the library, but that's about to change.

East Lansing Public Library already has the bins set up to begin curbside service June 15.

"We desperately want our patrons back," said ELPL director Kristin Shelley.

Public libraries across mid-Michigan closed in March to cut the spread of coronavirus. This week, Shelley is taking steps to phase in in-person service once again.

She's starting with materials that were already on hold.

"We've had them on our shelves since March so we are calling all of them to see if they want to pick up their books and we have them lined up here and we give them a time and a day they can pick them up and go from there," said Shelley.

Shelley said its starting with curbside service because there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to safely reopen.

She said that's because there is still a lot of unknowns about covid-19.

"And make sure we are able to quarantine items as long as we need to quarantine them and then disinfect everything," Shelley said.

Curbside side service at Capital Area District Libraries will begin in June 22. Executive Director Scott Duimstra said staff will be spending time getting ready to welcome patrons inside.

"The library experience is going to be different as well," Duimstra said. "There's going to be certain places you can and cannot go, certain places you have to actually stand to check out items."

Shelley is looking forward to allowing patrons back inside.

"It's great to be able to talk to people and tell them 'coming soon. We're going to see you soon,'" she said.

Library directors expect to be on curbside only service for several weeks.

You can view Capital Area District Libraries and East Lansing Public Library's reopening plans on their websites.

