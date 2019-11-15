Public input session about Lansing's parks

Mayor Andy Schor announced that two separate public listening sessions will be held to discuss the future of Moores Park and Reutter Park.

The first session will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the gymnasium at the former Moores Park School.

On the agenda is discussing the future of the pool and the amount of effort, time and money it takes to maintain it.

Moores Park has recently been updated. The updates include the addition of a new pavilion, canoe and kayak launch, soccer nets, basketball courts, as well as improvements near the Moores Park Dam and the Lansing River Trail.

The future of Reutter Park is uncertain at the time, but the City is trying to gather suggestions on how to redesign the park

Some ideas that the City is considering is a dog park, playground, and adult fitness equipment.

The public listening session for Reutter Park will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the downtown branch of the Capital Area District Library.

