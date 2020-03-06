Public and police concerned over large amount of empty liquor bottles along roads

Seeing trash on the side of the road may not seem unusual, and many may not do anything about it.

But one local man took it upon himself to clean up a mess he came across and was concerned with what he found.

Terry Hill is new to Dimondale with a background in management, so curb appeal is something he looks out for.

"I noticed curb appeal was a little bad, there was a lot of trash out there so that's what caught my eye," said Hill.

Hill took it upon himself to clean up trash behind the Quality Dairy on Lansing Road.

He was shocked by what he found.

"I realized it was all alcohol bottles."

Before Hill knew it, the amount of empty alcohol bottles were adding up, and after a little more than an hour, he collected enough to fill up two thirteen gallon bags.

"My arms were getting tired picking them up, I couldn't believe how many there were and they are all the same brand," said Hill.

Hill says what he found is concerning

"One lady asked me, are you going to recycle all those bottles. For me it's not about the trash knowing that there's people who just drank vodka and drove away," said Hill.

These bottles were found right across the street from the Michigan State Police Lansing post and headquarters.

"From my experience of 19 years working the road, I have seen a lot of things and that is something that is concerning and does happen and can happen in our front yard," said Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

When Lt. Oleksyk saw the pictures of the bottles Terry had picked up, he told News 10 that it's not only a safety concern but also could be a crime.

"The person could be throwing it outside of their vehicle while they are driving and it's dangerous because it's drinking and driving," said Oleksyk. "If they are not in a vehicle because we can't assume that, if they are walking or on a bike and they're intoxicated and they are a danger to themselves and the public, that's also a crime."

As of this afternoon, MSP has not filed an official complaint for the bottles left on the side of the road.

When they do, they can open an investigation to find the cause.

