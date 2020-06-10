Protests continue at State Capitol

The group says they're continuing to push for Mayor Andy Schor to resign no matter what.

Protesters who've gathered at the State Capitol say they plan to stay there all night in protest of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. (Source: WILX)

Protesters have been hanging out peacefully in Downtown Lansing near the State Capitol since 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Many people have come prepared to stay until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

News 10 spoke with the group during the afternoon about why they are continuing to push for Mayor Andy Schor to resign.

They wouldn't say the exact reason why, but say that Mayor Schor went against his word.

"Let's just say we don't want you here man and you know what happened, we don't need to discuss it, we know what happened you know what happened I'm not going to put you on blast yet. You know what happened," said Alex Balderas.

News 10 reached out to both Mayor Andy Schor and the Lansing Police to comment on what's going on at the Capitol on Tuesday haven't heard back.

