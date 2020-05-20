Protestors line up for "Operation Haircut"

Despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, hundreds lined up at the State Capitol Wednesday to get their hair cut, saying Whitmer's shaving their rights away.

"I just want to work. We can work safely, she's not our mother. We control ourselves."

Angela Rigas was just one of many barbers on hand to cut hair, ready for whatever state officials had in mind.

That included a $1000 citation for disorderly conduct.

"I will fight it all the way, I don't care. I'm sick of this," she said.

Rigas was the first to get her citation, but not without some resistance from protestors.

Karl Manke, the Owosso barber who opened up earlier this month, was on hand giving haircuts.

"I have one foot in the grave and another on a banana peel," he said. "What the heck and I going to do? I want to work."

Manke was getting support from citizens and state legislators alike.

"We need to get back to what's a new normal around here and that's people operating. Get these small businesses back up and running," said Senator Kevin Daley (R).

"It's not too late for her to make the right choices and decisions," said Rigas.

The protestors are hoping Governor Whitmer will cut them loose sooner rather than later so they can go back to work.

News 10 reached out to see how many citations were written, but as of publishing, have not heard back.

