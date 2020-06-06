Protestors in Jackson Saturday call for racial equality

Over 200 people gathered in downtown Jackson to protest police brutality and racial inequality Saturday.

This is the second protest held in Jackson within the last week.

Towards the start of the protest there were 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence for George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police.

That is the length of time the officer knelt on his neck.

Saturday's protest was peaceful and the protesters there said they want racial equality.

Protester Ebony Vanderson said, "At this point we've said it all. We told you were black. We told you we're hurting. We told you we just want to be treated equal and at this point it's trying to get peoples understanding that we're just human beings and the only difference is out skin tone. That's it."

Some protesters said they were protesting to be apart of history.

Kyeshia said, "We stood just to make sure that we feel safe in our homes and our communities even. I'm pretty proud of that."

Drivers drove through the Washington Ave and Blackstone Street intersection honking their horns signifying they are united with the protesters.

One driver said she was happy to see so many people united together.

"I love how the nation is coming together and what we have to do is we have to fight for each other. We can't depend on the people in the big places. But we all come together in unity and we can get things done and this is beautiful."

Vanderson said all lives matter, but right now the world needs to focus on black lives.

She said, "We are not blacks against whites, we are blacks against racism. We are Americans against racism and if white people fall into that category than it's time for us to look inward and change that. But what we're saying is all lives matter but not until black lives matter."

During the protest there were some chants calling out Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand to be removed from his position.

In 2018 he is heard on tape making racist and sexist comments.

News 10 reached out to the Sheriff's office for comment but he could not be reached.