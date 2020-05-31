Protesters return to the Capitol on Sunday

Protesters returned to Michigan's State Capitol for a second day on Sunday.

The protesters are coming together to make their voices heard against the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As of noon on Sunday, there were hundreds of protesters who made their way to the state capitol.

Protesters began assembling at the state capitol as early as nine Sunday morning.

The protesters, as of 12:30 p.m., turned around and started walking down Michigan Avenue away from the capitol building.

News 10's Kellan Buddy is at the capitol covering the protests and has already posted on the WILX Facebook page.

So far, today's protest in Lansing has been peaceful.

