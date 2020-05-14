Protester: 'The governor is lying to you'

Another protest took place at the State Capitol Thursday morning.

Several people showed up to protest as tensions continue to grow regarding the stay-home order which remains in effect until May 28.

Just as the protest began, it appears an argument broke out about guns.

"The govenor is lying to you, I hope this is live," one of the protesters, Laura Roush, said in the video.

Roush told News 10 she is running for a spot in the Michigan House of Representatives. She said the media is focusing more on gun carriers and sign carriers, when in reality, their whole group is more peaceful than not.

"I did that to bring attention to the fact that the media is focusing on a few people that might look more threatening, when we as a group are not threatening," Roush told News 10. "We are here to just show that we have rights, that we want to protect our rights, I mean what's happening right now is ridiculous."

She said people deserve to be able to work.

"We deserve to go out there and be the soldiers we are to protect our way of life and that is us going out and working right now," Roush said.

Previous protests have caused concern as some individuals showed up armed, even storming inside of the Capitol building.

Attorney General Nessel told News 10 she is calling on demonstrators to keep their protests peaceful and free of violence and intimidation.

"This is a very concerning situation and we don't want to see it escalate into violence," said Nessel. "If that requires additional police presence, then that's what we're going to do to make sure that everybody stays safe and secure."

Currently, local leaders are deciding whether or not to ban the presence of firearms at the Capitol building after the Michigan State Capitol Commission delayed the decision last week.

There was a heavy police presence at the protest. One man could be heard yelling, "arrest the governor," to Michgian State Police.

One person, who brought an ax, was taken into custody.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

