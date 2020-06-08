Protesters march the streets of Lansing to protest Lansing Mayor

Demonstrators walk the streets of Lansing Sunday night to protest Mayor Andy Schor.

Schor met with protesters at the Capitol building Sunday, June 7th, to listen to what they had to say. The protesters questioned Schor, after they say Schor was ill-prepared to answer questions they had about the police department.

Schor then responded on Sunday to the protesters at the Capitol, saying he would defund the police department $100,000.

The demonstrators are now calling for Schor's resignation.

