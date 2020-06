UPDATE: As of 11pm the group has dispersed and left the area of the Capitol Building.

Dozens of protesters have peacefully gathered on the steps of the Capitol Building in Downtown Lansing Thursday night.

The group was seen earlier sitting outside the Lansing Police Department Headquarters on Michigan Ave before moving to the Capitol.

The group held signs and banners that showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

