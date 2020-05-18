Protesters call for an end to the lockdown

An Owosso barbershop owner led a joint press conference Monday speaking in support of small business owners wanting to reopen.

Karl Manke has made headlines in recent weeks for defying order from law enforcement to close his shop.

Last week, state regulators suspended Manke's license.

The attorney general's office issued an administrative licensing complaint, alleging several violations of the Michigan Occupational Code and administrative rules, including gross negligence and willful violations of the health and safety rules of a political subdivision.

The attorney general's office said the licensing actions follow Manke's statements that he will continue to operate his barbershop despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders requiring the closure of facilities offering non-essential personal care services.

Nessel's office said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued an "Imminent Danger and Abatement Order, requiring Manke to close his barbershop and he did not comply.

Erik Kiilunen and Shelly Luther joined Manke in protesting the governor's shutdown order.

Kiilunen is the founder of the "All Business is Essential" campaign.

Luther was arrested in Dallas for opening her salon against orders from local officials.

The three advocated for business across the state, some of whom have announced they will have to close permanently due to the shutdowns.

You can watch the rally here:

