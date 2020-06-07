Protester hit by car now recovering from a concussion

The man who was hit by a car during a protest on Saturday in Jackson says he is now home recovering with a concussion.

Daniel Beverly he declined to interview to focus on his health--but New 10 was able to hear from a protestor who saw him get hit.

"Someone thinks that's a controversial opinion that black people should have rights and why they would go to such an extreme to hurt people that believe that, it's disgusting." said Tricia Chamberlain, a protestor from Saturday's demonstration, who saw Beverley get his by a car.

Around 4 in the afternoon, Daniel Beverley was struck by a car while protesting racial inequality in Jackson.

"He slowed down at first when he was going through us, then he turned around when he was on Blackstone and just hit his gas as hard as he could, so protestors were running out of the way when he served into protestors on the left hand side of the street," recalled Chamberlain.

Tricia Chamberlain says this incident could have been avoided if police kept the barricades up.

The protest was scheduled to end at 4 pm and police moved the barricades around 3:30 pm.

"It really makes you wonder if that person would have done that had we had the only city protection we were provided, it's just traumatizing to see that," cried Chamberlain.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies says he doesn't want this incident to take away from the overall message of the protest.

"We're going to focus on the message, focus on fighting the racism the inherent bias that we see in systems across our city across our country and we're going to do something about it," said Derek Dobies, Jackson's mayor. "We're going to work on a number of reforms here in our city."

The driver of the car has been arrested.

Some of the protestors say they are trying to press further charges.

They want him charged with assault and attempted murder.

News 10 will keep you updated.