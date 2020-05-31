Protest turns into riot in Grand Rapids

A large protest in Grand Rapids descended into destruction.

People gathered to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd.

The crowd was large and loud. Police shoved protesters, trying to get them to move.

People stared fires and broke windows.

Officers fired tear gas to try to get people to disperse.

Congressman Justin Amash who represents the Grand Rapids area tweeted, "Let’s not conflate the protesters in Grand Rapids with the rioters in Grand Rapids. These are different groups with different agendas."

