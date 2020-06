Another protest seeking justice for George Floyd is set to happen at noon on Tuesday in East Lansing.

This comes as the autopsy results for Floyd's death have been released.

Floyd's death has officially been ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota.

It also comes after Floyd's family hired an independent medical examiner who determined he died from asphyxiation.

