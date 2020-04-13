Protest planned for Wednesday over stay-home order

The Governor's promise to re-open the state as soon as it's safe isn't good enough for a group planning a protest in Downtown Lansing Wednesday.

The protest is being called "Operation Gridlock".

The group says that since Governor Whitmer wants the state gridlocked, they plan to give her gridlock in Lansing. They're going to drive around the capitol building to get their point across that enough is enough.

"She needs to look at safety. What are safe businesses that she can be reopening? That's what we support" says Meshawn Maddock with the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Maddock says more businesses need to be allowed to open up and is hoping Wednesday's rally will convince the Governor to ease the stay-home order.

"There's no reason why people can't use sound judgment. It's personal responsibility, people have forgotten what personal responsibility is all about."

"Let people make their own decisions on whether or not they want to go into those businesses."

Maddock says rebuilding the state's small businesses and economy shouldn't be a partisan issue.

"A lot of people are frustrated with the policies right now, and they want to participate. We welcome those people with open arms. This is about opening Michigan. Independents, Democrats, you're all welcome."

Maddock says the executive order has done a number on the state's economy and that the longer businesses are shut down, the harder it will be for them to recover.

"We were on an incredible trajectory of prosperity in this state, really like the whole country, and we are now decimated. If we don't start opening doors and getting some of these workers back, I can't imagine how difficult this recovery is going to be."

"How are some of these businesses ever going to open up again?"

More than 3,000 people have RSVP'd to the event on Facebook, but Maddock says she's expecting many more to show up.

