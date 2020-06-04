Protest planned for Howell on Thursday seeking justice for George Floyd

A group supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is planning what they are calling a peaceful protest in Howell on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The group is seeking justice for George Floyd, the man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. at the city's courthouse.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says he understands people want to peacefully protest, but he is also warning there are others who will try to take advantage of the protest.

Says Murphy, "We're prepared to do whatever we have to do to protect our citizens and to protect our businesses. That said, my plea is if you just stay away there's no stage for anyone to make this thing go sideways."

City and county facilities plan to close for the day because of the protest.

The City of Howell is also asking businesses surrounding the county courthouse to change their hours or even close early.

News 10 plans to be at Thursday's protest in Howell.

