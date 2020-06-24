Protest group security guard being investigated for felonious assault

"We The Free People Of Lansing" has been protesting at the Capitol every day since the group was formed.

Today's protests comes after video was released of a man, who was said to be security for the group, pointed a gun at a motorcyclist who was allegedly driving through another protest last week.

According to the man's lawyer, Lucas Dillon, the man is being investigated for felonious assault.

"It's whether or not my client feared for his life or safety, or was he defending others for their life and safety," said Dillon. "What force was he allowed to use? We believe it's deadly force. If you're driving a vehicle at me or another person, am I allowed to stop you? The answer's yes.He literally was there to protect the people. That's it. Their agenda is not his agenda, and his agenda is not mine."

Dillon said they would not comment on whether the security guard was hired by "We The Free People Of Lansing" or if he volunteered to protect them.

