Protecting yourself in a ride-share

Almost all of us have used a ride-sharing app, whether we were in a pinch, had car troubles, or had too much to drink.

Customers take 1.3 billion Uber rides a year, but the more rides that are taken means a great possibility that something can go wrong.

"When a single rider sits directly behind me, it's something that tends to make the hairs on the back of my neck stand up and it just makes me a little more nervous," Suzette Holloway, an Uber driver, said.

Holloway has been driving for four years and knows it's becoming increasingly more common to take a ride with a stranger.

"I think because its such a norm now to take an Uber or Lyft ride-share anywhere, and we're not paying attention to what we're doing," Holloway said.

East Lansing Police Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez says being aware is a big part of making sure you, and the driver, make it to your destination safely.

"People need to be safely conscious when using ride share services -- whether they're using a shared service, or of they're working for a service...always eer on the side of caution," Deputy Gonzalez said.

For riders, who are following along on the route on maps, and for drivers--things like having a security camera both inside of the car can help along with where the rider chooses to sit.

"So maybe ask the person to sit on the passanger side of the back seat so that you can see what they are doing and watch their behavior through the rear-view mirror," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also suggests both the passenger and the driver to keep in constant contact with others, in case something goes wrong. His biggest advice is that if something feels off in the arrangement, get out of the situation.

"Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts. If you get into a car or if someone gets into your car and you're just not comfortable and maybe you can't get your finger around why you're not comfortable with that person, end the ride," Gonzalez said.

Customers should always make sure the car's license plate matches the one on your app. Drivers should also make sure the person they are picking up is the same as their picture on the app.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.