Protecting packages from porch pirates

How fast do you drive home from work when you know a package was delivered during the day?

Every second it sits there unattended just increases the chance of a porch pirate snatching it.

News 10 talked with the local United States Postal Service (USPS) and UPS. They both suggest sending packages to a place where you know someone will be there to sign for it.

"What we suggest to people when they are ordering packages to be delivered to be aware of the times that they're going to be home and the times they're not going to be home and to make arrangements prior to that," said Sabrina Todd, Customer and Communications Relations for US Postal Service.

Those arrangements could be having the package held at the post office or having it delivered to a neighbor who will be home.

UPS lets you have them delivered to its stores where the packages will be held until you pick them up.

"You get email notifications when the packages come in," said Michael Warren, UPS Store Manager of East Lansing.

"Somebody is always here to sign for it so that way you know somebody received your package rather it being sat out on your porch," added Warren.

If your package does get stolen, there are steps you can take to try to get it back.

"They should call their local post office and then we can look into further for them," says Todd.

She recommends using a front door monitor system like a doorbell camera to make sure you can see what happens on your porch when you are not home.

UPS says if you are missing a delivery from them or believe that it has been stolen to call the local police and to contact the original shipper to see if you are able to get a full reimbursement or reshipment.

However, if do pack and ship from the UPS Store they will be responsible for the item.

"Part of our pack and ship guarantee so that way if anything happens not that anything should happen. But in case that does happen, you're insured for the cost of the item, you'd be reimbursed for the box packing and shipping," said Warren.

